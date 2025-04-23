‘Do-not-eat’ fish advisories announced on heals of tests for PFAS in Minnesota

Most Minnesota anglers have made it common practice to know, or to check on, special regulations for lakes and rivers they intend to fish. But how many take the extra step to determine if state officials have issued consumption advisories regarding the fish that might be caught in those waters?
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency recently issued a news release announcing updates to fish consumption advisories for a number of water bodies in the state, including “do-not-eat” advisories suggesting “everyone to completely avoid eating certain fish.”