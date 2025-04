It was Kid’s Day-Plus-Two during Ohio’s youth-only wild turkey hunting season, April 12 and April 13.

With nearly 7,000 youth turkey tags issued, the participants – all of whom were age 17 and under and accompanied by a non-hunting mentor – successfully bagged 1,740 male (gobbler) turkeys. That figure is a very nearly parallel track with the number of birds killed during the 2023 season (1,785 turkeys) and a couple hundred more birds than for the 2022 to 2024 three-year average of 1,571 turkeys.

