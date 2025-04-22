Michigan Mixed Bag: Leftover spring turkey licenses available

Lansing — Turkey hunters in Michigan who have not yet purchased a license for the spring 2025 hunt may purchase a leftover license.

See which hunt units have licenses available by visiting www.mdnr-elicense.com and snag one before they sell out.

Licenses are sold on a first-come, first-served basis and can be purchased through the DNR Hunt Fish App, online through DNR eLicense or at a license retailer. Keep in mind, licenses bought online through DNR eLicense will be mailed to you seven to 10 days after purchasing.

DNR Collects Steelhead Eggs on Little Manistee River

Manistee, Mich. — The annual collection of steelhead eggs at the Little Manistee River weir in Stronach (Manistee County), was scheduled to take place Planned spring steelhead egg take dates for this year are April 15, 16, 17, 22 and 23. This was subject to change, based on the ripeness and number of fish present. Eggs were to be taken each day between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Since 1968, the Little Manistee River weir has served as the sole source of winter-run steelhead eggs for fish hatcheries in Michigan and the main source for Ohio and Indiana. This year, the DNR plans to collect 4.5 million eggs. Thompson State Fish Hatchery and Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery will receive 3.7 million of those eggs, and Ohio and Indiana will each receive 400,000 eggs.

DNR egg-take operations begin with the lowering of the weir grates by mid-March. This stops the upstream steelhead migration in the Little Manistee River and diverts the fish into holding ponds. Fish usually ripen during the month of April and egg-take operations begin, continuing until the established egg quota has been reached.

Learn more about DNR fish hatcheries and weirs at Michigan.gov/Hatcheries

Ice Storm Damage will Affect Turkey Hunters in Units J, A, and F

Gaylord, Mich. — The 2025 northern Michigan ice storm that struck at the end of March caused widespread damage, resulting in downed trees, debris, and impassable roads across Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Mackinac, Montmorency, Oscoda, Otsego and Presque Isle counties.

As a result, spring turkey hunters may face limited access and unsafe conditions on state lands in turkey management units J, A and F. Downed trees and power lines have temporarily closed some state parks and all DNR trails in the 12 affected counties until debris is cleared and safe access is restored.

Public hunting areas remain open, but hunters are strongly encouraged to use extreme caution if accessing the impacted area. Stay alert, use good-judgment, and avoid areas with significant damage or unstable conditions.

To find an up-to-date list of closures, visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures and search “ice storm.”

If you’re looking for a back-up plan, Michigan offers millions of acres of public hunting land statewide. Use Mi-Hunt to find an alternative spot this spring or check out areas specifically managed for turkeys at a Turkey Tract.

Wild Turkey Cooperator Patch is Available

Lansing — The 2025 wild turkey management cooperator patch is a great way to commemorate your hunt and contribute to future turkey conservation efforts.

The Michigan Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, in partnership with the DNR, coordinates the patch program. Proceeds from patch sales will be used to create and maintain wild turkey habitats.

Patches can be purchased for $8 online at MINWTF.org. Youth hunters 17 years old and younger, who have a valid turkey hunting license, can get a patch for free by sending their name, address and copy of their turkey hunting license to: Michigan NWTF, P.O. Box 471, Schoolcraft, MI 49087

Contact miturkeypatch@gmail.com with questions.

Emergency Lowering of Water Levels Started on Trout Lake Dam in Gladwin County

Gaylord, Mich. — The Michigan DNR began an emergency reduction of water levels at Trout Lake Dam in Gladwin County on April 10 to reduce risk of structural failure and an uncontrolled release of water from the impoundment.

A DNR media release on Jan. 27 announced a recommendation to the department to remove the dam, as well as the DNR’s intent to initiate drawdown in 2025. The drawdown timeline has advanced to emergency status after spring runoff fully recharged the impoundment. The added pressure against the stop logs increased the likelihood for failure, particularly if a significant precipitation event occurs.

The 25-acre impoundment is surrounded by state-managed land, and the dam is maintained by the DNR Fisheries Division. Recreational users of the impoundment should anticipate noticeable changes during the drawdown period.

The initiation of emergency water level reductions has been coordinated by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

The emergency reduction will lower water levels to provide access to failing stop logs. In summer, additional reductions to the creek level may be required to facilitate a thorough inspection of structural integrity.

For more information on the management of DNR-owned dams, visit Michigan.gov/DNRDams.