Video: Scouting leads to a tom on Minnesota’s spring turkey opener

Eric Morken spent a lot of time looking for birds, talking to landowners and scouting new properties ahead of Minnesota’s turkey opener on April 16, 2025. It paid dividends with a filled tag on a shot at 15 yards about an hour into opening morning.

The importance of scouting is talked about a lot in whitetail hunting, but maybe not as much when it comes to turkeys. Turkeys often tell us where they are with their gobbles, but don’t underestimate how much understanding the woods plays a role in turkey-hunting success.

Watch the video below to see the hunt and hear what Morken was looking and listening for when it comes to preparing for opening day.