Spring has arrived, and higher water temperatures will start to push crappies and bluegills into staging areas near their spawning grounds. But, not yet. For most lakes, it has only been a few weeks, or days, since ice-out, and the majority of panfish will be in the same spots where you caught them at late ice.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here