Public invited to learn more about New York’s Lake Erie and Upper Niagara River fisheries

New York DEC is inviting the public to learn more about the status of Lake Erie and Upper Niagara River fisheries at a public meeting on Thursday, April 24, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Lodge at Woodlawn Beach State Park in Blasdell, Erie County.

Lake Erie and the Upper Niagara River rank among New York State’s top fishing destinations, especially for walleyes, smallmouth bass, and steelhead with more than 900,000 angler days spent on these waters and an estimated value of more than $17 million to the local New York economy.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with an informal discussion followed by presentations starting at 6:30 p.m. Topics include the 2025 fishing outlook, 2024 fishing performance and survey results, fish contaminant monitoring, consumption advisories, and cormorant control.

This annual meeting is sponsored by DEC’s Lake Erie Fisheries Research Unit and Region 9 Fisheries offices. Light refreshments will be provided.