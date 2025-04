Like so many older turkey hunters, my days of wandering the woods trying to strike up a tom are mostly over. As a result, more time is spent patiently sitting in a blind waiting for Lady Luck to smile down on me. But getting a gobbler to come close enough for a killing shot requires more than luck.

There are three things that can help stack the odds in your favor.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here