Tuesday, April 8th, 2025
Ohio DNR swears in 14 new officers

“These officers are stepping into an important role – not just as law enforcement professionals, but as stewards of Ohio’s natural resources,” said Glen Cobb, ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft chief. (File photo by Steve Pollick)

Columbus — Fourteen new natural resources officers (NROs) were sworn in March 14 by Ohio DNR (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz during a commissioning ceremony at ODNR headquarters in Columbus. These new NROs recently finished their state peace officer program through the Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with additional ODNR training.

“We are proud to welcome this new class of natural resources officers,” said Mertz.

ODNR natural resources officers are commissioned peace officers who protect and promote Ohio’s outdoor spaces. They provide law enforcement services to visitors at Ohio’s premier recreational properties, including state parks, forests, and nature preserves.

Additionally, they educate the public on boating safety and natural resources conservation. Officers also assist in emergency response during floods, natural disaster, search and rescue, and recovery situations.

“These officers are stepping into an important role – not just as law enforcement professionals, but as stewards of Ohio’s natural resources,” said Glen Cobb, ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft chief. “I look forward to seeing them build relationships in their communities and make a lasting impact on the people and places they serve.”

The new officers received their basic peace officer training at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy. They also completed an additional four weeks of specialized training related to ODNR operations. The new natural resources officers, their hometown, and where they are being assigned are as follows:

David Asterino, Dayton, Buck Creek State Park; Dawson Bennett, Columbiana, Guilford Lake State Park; Levi Bollen, New Brighton, Pa., Geneva State Park; Dakota Braun, Athens, Hocking Hills State Park; Adrianne Cox, Nelsonville, Scioto Trail State Park; William Daneker, Kent, East Harbor State Park; Abigail Day, Sardinia, East Fork State Park; Eric Gaskell, Uniontown, Lake Milton State Park; Skylar Hayes, Little Hocking, Hocking Hills State Park; Andrew Horan, Fairport, N.Y., West Branch State Park; Avery Langenderfer, Bucyrus, East Harbor State Park; Kenton Nester, Rockbridge, Hocking Hills State Park; Kyle Polack, Valley View, Cleveland Watercraft Office; Matthew Polcyn, Strongsville, Wingfoot State Park.

