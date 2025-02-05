Minnesota Mixed Bag: St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show begins Friday

St. Cloud, Minn. — The 37th annual St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show begins Friday and continues through Sunday at the St. Cloud River’s Edge Convention Center. This is central Minnesota’s biggest sport show, featuring boats, camping gear, RVs, hunting and fishing equipment, travel destination options, and family fun, including a live trout pond.

Additional highlights include free seminars by professional anglers Ted Takasaki (including “jigging tips for walleyes”) and Tom Huynh (including “mastering forward-facing sonar”). The Wildlife Adventure Center will offer exhibits, wildlife experts, reptiles, and exotic animals.

Show hours are noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9. Admission is $10 for adults, $3 for kids ages 6-12, and free for youth age 5 and under. Visit www.stcloudsportshow.com for more information.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

New fishing regulations about to take effect in Minnesota

Trout Unlimited joins pollutant lawsuit against Minnesota agencies

Senators seek rollback of rules for Minnesota deer farms

DULUTH SPORT SHOW SET FOR FEB. 13-16

Duluth, Minn. — the Duluth Sport Show, featuring the latest in boats, RVs, travel options, hunting and fishing gear, and more, comes to the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, Feb. 13-16.

Show features include pro fishing tips with Nick Lindner, Jarrid Houston, and others, pro hunting tips, a kids fishing clinic, a boating simulator, free face painting, a live trout pond, free antler measuring and scoring, and more.

Show hours are 3-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16. Admission is $10 for those age 18 and older, $6 for those ages 6 to 17, and free for kids age 5 and under. For more information, visit duluthsportshow.com

CATFISH TOURNEY SET FOR HORSESHOE CHAIN, FEB. 14-15

Richmond, Minn. — The Richmond Firefighters Relief Association is hosting its 4th annual catfish tournament, Catfish Fest, on the Horseshoe Chain of Lakes in Stearns County, Feb. 14-15. This is a two-day event, starting at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, and running until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb.. 15. Fish houses are allowed, and anglers may fish any lake within the Horseshoe chain.

This event now features a live band on the ice Friday night, food, and an on-site bar during both days. In addition, there will be catfish cleaning and cooking demonstrations and an opportunity to sample the prepared cats. The cost is $30. For more information and a prize listing, visit www.catfishfestonthechain.com



DNR SAYS ROLLOUT OF UPDATED ELS SYSTEM TO BE DELAYED

St. Paul — The DNR’s new and updated electronic licensing system, a collaborative technology project developed with Minnesota IT Services and licensing vendor PayIt Outdoors, will modernize the issuance of fishing and hunting licenses and the titling and registration of boats and off-road vehicles. However, its rollout will be later than anticipated.

The state is working with PayIt Outdoors to identify a launch timeline that allows time for the company to complete adequate testing and training. While the DNR had initially targeted a March 2025 launch, it now expects PayIt Outdoors to be ready to launch the new system later in the year.

Until the new ELS system is launched, nothing will change for license agents, deputy registrars, anglers, hunters, and recreational vehicle and watercraft users as they buy licenses or register motorized vehicles. The current system is fully functional.

SIGN UP NOW FOR FIREARMS SAFETY CERTIFICATION

St. Paul — Although most hunting seasons are more than seven months away, the Minnesota DNR encourages anyone who plans to take a firearms safety class to sign up now.

Firearms safety certification is required of anyone born after Dec. 31, 1979, to purchase a hunting license in Minnesota. It’s recommended for anyone who hunts, even if by law they don’t need to be certified. The DNR and its volunteer firearms safety instructors put on hundreds of classes each year and certify more than 23,000 students. However, classes tend to fill quickly, and people who put off signing up might not be able to find a class close to home. Those who wait too long might have to wait for next year to get certified.

For more information about firearms safety certification and the class calendar, visit the DNR website.

NORTH DAKOTA MONITORING HPAI OUTBREAK

Bismarck, N.D. — The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is monitoring a mortality event involving Canada geese along the Missouri River and Nelson Lake in Oliver County. Testing of carcasses has indicated that highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is the likely cause. Carcasses have been reported where large congregations of geese occur near open water.

The virus can cause high levels of sickness and death in free-ranging waterfowl, shorebirds, and raptors. Cases of HPAI are commonly detected in North Dakota as waterfowl migrate through, and winter in the state. The NDG&F asks the public to help in monitoring the outbreak in wild birds by reporting any sick or dead birds through the online form.

WALLEYE SEASON CLOSES FEB. 15 ON IOWA GREAT LAKES

Spirit Lake, Iowa — The walleye-fishing season on Spirit, East and West Okoboji lakes is open through Feb. 14. It will close after that date and reopens May 3.

These are the only Iowa lakes that have a closed season for walleyes.

For more information on fishing regulations, go to www.iowadnr.gov/fishing