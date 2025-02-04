Commentary: When it comes to access, anglers are sometimes our own worst enemy

Recently, I was scanning articles on IceShanty.com when I came across a thread titled – “Nys Locks To Be Posted”
The claim (and it’s true) is New York State Canals and NYPA have restricted access to the Oswego River via Lock 7 and that the restriction(s) were going to spread to other canal property. The claimed cause for the closure – “… has nothing to do with fishermen, it has to do with destruction of property and homeless encampment…”.
These restrictions will have a significant impact on salmon fishing in Oswego.