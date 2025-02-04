Commentary: When it comes to access, anglers are sometimes our own worst enemy

Recently, I was scanning articles on IceShanty.com when I came across a thread titled – “Nys Locks To Be Posted”

The claim (and it’s true) is New York State Canals and NYPA have restricted access to the Oswego River via Lock 7 and that the restriction(s) were going to spread to other canal property. The claimed cause for the closure – “… has nothing to do with fishermen, it has to do with destruction of property and homeless encampment…”.

These restrictions will have a significant impact on salmon fishing in Oswego.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here