Monday, February 3rd, 2025
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Monday, February 3rd, 2025

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Take your digital mapping to the next level

Jared Larsen is the whitetail and turkey marketing manager with onX Maps, one of the early leaders in the digital mapping space. He’s an avid hunter who utilizes digital maps as he’s planning and then executing his hunts in the field for game such as white-tailed deer and turkeys. (Contributed photo)

How humans read and view modern maps is one of the biggest advancements when it comes to changes in the world of hunting.

For most, long gone are the days of looking over a physical map. GPS units had their moment, but now utilizing digital maps at home on a laptop, or through an app on a smartphone while in the field, has become the preferred route for many. It does not replace what a hunter can learn from boots-on-the-ground scouting, but digital mapping apps certainly provide a great starting point.
“It’s putting your boots on the right ground versus just putting your boots on ground,” said Jared Larsen, a whitetail and turkey marketing manager with onX.

digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2025Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?