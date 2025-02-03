Commentary: Legislation seeks to keep public lands public in Minnesota

Recent legislative proposals to transfer ownership of public state forest lands in northern Minnesota to tribal governments have raised significant concerns among affected communities.

Just last year, two bills – HF 4780/SF 5080 and HF 4304/SF 3480 – proposed transferring more than 175,000 acres of public land to tribal governments. These proposals sparked widespread division and anxiety in northern Minnesota, largely due to the lack of outreach or efforts to gain local input before the introduction of the bills.

The two bills in question targeted large swaths of state forest land: the Red Lake State Forest (84,000 acres) and the White Earth State Forest (92,000 acres). Now, similar legislation has returned.

State Sen. Mary Kunesh, DFL-New Brighton, has introduced SF 194, which mirrors last year’s proposal to transfer the Red Lake State Forest. While no companion bill has been introduced in the House yet – largely because DFL legislators have not attended session this year – it is expected that such a bill will follow once they return to work.

The implications of these proposals are troubling. Transferring ownership of the Red Lake State Forest to the Red Lake Nation would result in hundreds of private homes, as well as the entire community of Waskish (population 103), being completely landlocked within tribal-controlled territory. Anyone wishing to access Upper Red Lake, one of Minnesota’s premier fisheries, would have to travel across tribal land.

Additionally, all public lake access to Upper Red Lake would be transferred to Red Lake Nation, potentially limiting public recreational opportunities that have long been available to everyone.

Under current law, it takes only a simple majority in both the House and Senate to pass legislation transferring or selling public land, which would then proceed to the governor for approval. With a DFL majority in both chambers last year, along with the governor’s support, such initiatives could have passed with little resistance.

The potential to lose 175,000 acres of public land – land currently accessible to all Minnesotans – is too great a risk to allow this process to continue unchecked.

These are public lands, meant to be enjoyed by everyone, including tribal members. Legislation transferring ownership without local engagement and broad support risks creating unnecessary division and eroding access to cherished public spaces.

To address this, Sen. Steve Green, R-Fosston, and I have introduced a constitutional amendment (HF 77/SF 436) that would require a three-fifths supermajority vote in both legislative chambers to approve the transfer or sale of public land below market value.

This amendment is a practical safeguard. It maintains the state’s ability to divest surplus parcels under 640 acres – necessary for inventory management by the Department of Natural Resources – but ensures that large-scale transfers receive the same level of scrutiny as do bonding bills, which also require a supermajority vote.

This measure does not eliminate the possibility of transferring public land. Instead, it requires bipartisan cooperation and engagement with local stakeholders before such decisions are made. If legislation is well-crafted and enjoys broad support, it can still pass under these requirements.

By implementing this constitutional amendment, we are simply ensuring that public lands – especially those of significant size and importance – are treated with the respect and care they deserve.

Public lands are a shared treasure, available to all Minnesotans. We must protect this legacy by enacting safeguards that preserve access for future generations. A three-fifths vote for significant land transfers is a commonsense reform that ensures fairness, transparency, and accountability.

It’s time to take action to protect public lands. Let’s keep them public for everyone.

Bliss, a small-business owner from Pennington, is serving his fourth term as a state House of Representatives Republican.