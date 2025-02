I am proposing to designate the wild turkey as Wisconsin’s official state game bird because of its deep-rooted history, widespread presence, and special place in Wisconsin’s outdoor traditions.

The turkey is the ideal candidate for this honor. As a hunter who has pursued turkeys across the state, I know the dedication and skill required to harvest one of these majestic birds. The turkey is not just a game bird – it is a symbol of Wisconsin’s conservation success and hunting heritage.

