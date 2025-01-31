Wisconsin DNR ups bear quota, number of kill tags

The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board (NRB) approved a 6% increase in the black bear harvest quota and a 14% increase in licenses from 2024 for the 2025 fall season.

The target harvest of black bears is now set at 4,075 (3,850 last year). The number of licenses available this year will be 13,110 (from 11,501 last year). Randy Johnson, the DNR’s large carnivore specialist, told the board at its Jan. 22 meeting that the bear population is stable or growing in all of the bear zones except Zone D in the northwest.

