Mike Raykovicz: Looking into the push to kill barred owls to protect spotted owls in Oregon

As a turkey hunter, I never get tired of hearing the early morning hoot of a barred owl. It’s even more fun when two or more of them hoot to each other. The “who– who–who-cooks-for-you” call is as familiar to hunters as a wild turkey gobble.
Owls are a protected species almost everywhere but, believe it or not, last August the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service came up with a plan to kill up to 450,000 barred owls over a period of 30 years in the state of Oregon. Why, I wondered, would anyone want to do such a thing?