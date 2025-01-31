Man pleads guilty to poaching popular buck known as ‘King Louie’ in New York

A Montgomery County man faces over $3,000 in fines and court fees after pleading guilty to four charges connected to an early December poaching incident of a popular trophy caliber buck.
According to police reports, in the early morning hours of Dec. 5, Christopher Brownell, of Fultonville, illegally killed what would’ve have been a New York State record book buck. The buck, known locally as King Louie, was recognizable as it carried a massive, palmated set of antlers and was thought to be 8.5 years old at the time of his demise.