Friday, January 31st, 2025
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Friday, January 31st, 2025

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Hunters warned that record levels of ‘forever chemicals’ found in wildlife near New Mexico base

"The levels of PFAS contamination in Holloman Lake are deeply concerning, particularly for hunters who may have consumed waterfowl from the area over the past decade," said Miranda Durham, the medical director for the state Department of Health. (Stock photo)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmental regulators and health officials in New Mexico are warning hunters that harmful chemicals known to cause cancer in people have been found at record levels in birds, small mammals and plants at a lake near Holloman Air Force Base.

In fact, state officials say the findings are some of the highest levels documented in wildlife and plants worldwide based on comparisons with other published studies. Researchers contracted by the state tested muscle, liver and bone tissue in ducks, other birds and rodents as well as eggshells, algae and even skin shed by a rattlesnake.

The findings come as more states in recent years have been forced to issue health advisories to hunters and others as a result of “forever chemicals” known as PFAS showing up in wild animals that are hunted for sport and sustenance. From Maine to Michigan and beyond, wildlife managers and scientists have been busy expanding testing as the scope of the problem widens.

PFAS chemicals, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are an increasing focus of public health and environmental agencies, in part because they don’t degrade or do so slowly in the environment and can remain in a person’s bloodstream for life.

MORE COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Nonresident hunters and anglers are a revenue boon to South Dakota, and some are about to pay more

Man pleads guilty to poaching popular buck known as ‘King Louie’ in New York

Outdoor Insights: A special muskie regulation on Minnesota’s Leech Lake?

In New Mexico, the concern centers on a lake that serves as the wastewater reservoir for Holloman Air Force Base. It sits at the edge of the base and near White Sands National Park. While hunting is now prohibited there, state officials are concerned that the lake serves as a layover for ducks and other migratory birds that could end up being harvested elsewhere.

“The levels of PFAS contamination in Holloman Lake are deeply concerning, particularly for hunters who may have consumed waterfowl from the area over the past decade,” said Miranda Durham, the medical director for the state Department of Health.

Durham and other state officials used the report made public Monday to put more pressure on federal officials amid ongoing legal battles over cleanup at Holloman and at Cannon Air Force Base in eastern New Mexico.

Contamination, mostly from firefighting foam used widely in training exercises, has been detected at hundreds of military installations across the United States. Experts have said cleanup will stretch into the billions of dollars and will take years.

The New Mexico study points to the need for additional testing of waterfowl and oryx samples to better characterize the risk to hunters outside the immediate footprint of contamination at the base and the lake.

Tasha Stoiber, a senior scientist at the Environmental Working Group, called the levels of PFAS in wildlife at the lake alarming. But she said they are not surprising given that the chemicals — used in nonstick pans and many other products — are pervasive in the environment.

“These chemicals accumulate in the body over time, creating serious long-term health risks, including cancer, developmental harm and immune system suppression,” Stoiber told The Associated Press. “The situation at Holloman Lake highlights just how much more we need to understand about PFAS contamination in wildlife and the broader environment.”

In Maine, the state wildlife agency is working with university researchers to track deer and turkey to understand how their movements could potentially influence exposure. That state currently has advisories for three areas, including one that spans 25 square miles, where the risk is higher because of the historic use of contaminated fertilizer for fields — a practice now banned there.

“We’ve issued some advisories, but it’s not widespread like a landscape-level issue at all,” said Nate Webb, the wildlife director for Maine’s Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. Still, Webb said it feels like the more sampling that’s done, the more places that PFAS pops up.

New Mexico regulators say the work at Holloman Lake indicates the reach that these chemicals have in the environment. They also point out that New Mexico’s ecosystems are tied to the state’s cultural and economic wellbeing.

Matthew Monjaras, who leads the nonprofit group Impact Outdoors, has been hunting duck and other big game for more than two decades. He is teaching his sons to do the same and is working with veterans and school kids to expand access to the outdoors and improve wildlife habitat through restoration projects.

While the potential for exposure through eating migratory waterfowl is a concern even for hunters like himself who didn’t frequent the lake, Monjaras said it is no more of an issue than eating store-bought meat, catfish or even oryx. It is the reality of the food chain, he said.

“We’re a product of our environment,” he said.

(Story by Susan Montoya Bryan/Associated Press)

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2025Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?