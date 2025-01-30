Fishing derbies that serve as fundraisers are rebounding in New York this winter

A year ago, J.W. Halchak, organizer of the annual ice fishing tournament on Morningside Lake, in Sullivan County, N.Y., had to make the difficult decision to cancel the tournament because of a lack of ice. The winter of 2023-24 was the latest in a number of years of spotty ice fishing conditions around the Northeast.
The annual Hurleyville Fire Department/Fallsburg Youth Commission Ice Fishing Tournament is a fundraiser for the two organizations, drawing 300 or so people to fish each January, Halchak said.