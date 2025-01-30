New York’s Outdoor Calendar

Season Dates

For a complete list of fall hunting seasons, including trapping, waterfowl and pheasant and other small game seasons, visit:

https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/hunting/seasons

Feb 15: Bobcat hunting and trapping seasons close (parts of N.Y.)

FEB. 15-16: New York’s winter free fishing days.

Tournaments

FEB. 15: Richmondville Fish and Game Club Ice Fishing Derby, Fancher Pond, Summitville, N.Y Info: 518-265-8947.

Feb. 15: Fuel ‘n Food Walleye Challenge, Great Sacandaga Lake, Gloversville, N.Y. Info: www.fuelnfood.com.

FEB. 15-16: Feb. 15: Sandy Pond Sportsmen’s Association Ice Fishing Derby, Pulaski, N.Y. Info: 315 387-6310

Feb. 16: Sullivan County Conservation Club King of the Ice tournament, White Lake/Kauneonga Lake, Monticello, N.Y. Info: www.sullivancountyconservationclub.org.

FEB. 22: Chemung County Sportsman’s Federation Park Station Ice Fishing Tournament, Park Station Recreation Center Erin, N.Y. Info: http://www.chemungcountyny.gov/icefish.

Feb. 22-23: Caroga Fire & Ice Fishing Tournament, Caroga Lakeview Store, Caroga Lake, N.Y. Info: 518-604-4088.

FEB. 28-MARCH 2: Fuel n’ Food 27th Annual Weekend Long Fishing Contest on Great Sacandaga Lake, Gloversville, N.Y. Info: www.fuelnfood.com.

MARCH 1-2: Schroon Lake Fish & Game Club Ice Fishing Derby, Schroon Lake, N.Y. Info: www.schroonlakefishandgame.com.

EVENTs/Shows

FEB. 9: Genesee Valley Trapper’s Association Fur Auction, Bristol N.Y. Also, March 9 and April 19. Info: www.gvtrappers.com

Feb. 13-16: Greater Niagara Fishing Expo, Niagara Falls, N.Y. Info: https://niagarafishingexpo.com.

Feb. 15: Elbridge Rod & Gun Club Third Annual Sportsman’s Swap Meet, Jordan, N.Y. Info: 315-857-4663.

Feb. 28 – March 2: Empire State Outdoor Sportsmen’s Show, Rockland County College, Suffern, N.Y. Info: 845-319-3976.

March 1: Long Island Historical Arms Society, Inc, Antique Arms and Military Show, Freeport Recreation Center, Freeport, N.Y. Info: https://liahas.org.

March 1: CNY Sportsman Show, Verona Fire Department Event Hall, Verona, N.Y. Info: https://www.holycrossacademy.com.

March 1: Independent Fur Harvesters of CNY Spring Fur Sale, Fabius, N.Y. Info: 315-440-0318.

MARCH 1: Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY Annual Outfitters Fair, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: https://southtownswalleye.com.

March 1-2: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, The Knights Event Center, Cheektowaga, N.Y. Info: call Bruce at 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

March 2: Midstate Arms Collectors, Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Oneonta Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St., Oneonta, N.Y. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

March 2 – April 19: Big M Game Club Sunday breakfasts, Clifton Springs, N.Y. Info: 585-354-4789.

March 8: Seth Green Chapter of Trout Unlimited Fly-Fishers Workshop, Barker Road Middle School, Pittsford N.Y. Info: www.sethgreentu.org.

March 9: Cattaraugus County Trappers Association fur auction, Hinsdale Fire Hall, Hinsdale N.Y. Info: 716-474-7521.

March 14-15: New York Ducks Unlimited State Convention, Clayton, N.Y. Info: www.ducks.org/new-york/events.

March 15: Adirondack Bible Chapel Sportsman’s Dinner, Wells Central School, Wells, N.Y. Info: 518-548-4405.

March 14-15: NYS Sportsmen Assoc. Syracuse Gun Show (moved up from April), NYS Fairgrounds, Syracuse, N.Y. Info: https://www.facebook.com/gunshowpromotion/.

March 21: Chemung Valley Ridge Runners NWTF Chapter Banquet, Clarion Inn, Elmira N.Y. Info: 607-738-2050.

March 21-22: New Eastcoast Arms Collectors Associations Sportsman’s Expo, Mechanicville, N.Y. Info: 518-664-9743.

March 22-23: Hawkeye Bowmen Archery Club, Alaskan Shoot, Alden, N.Y. Info: 716-491-7045.

MARCH 29: Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY, Gun Raffle and Banquet, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: https://southtownswalleye.com.

MARCH 29: Sportsman’s Flea Market, Dunhams Bay Fish & Game Club, Queensbury, N.Y. Info: www.dunhamsbay.net.

April 5: Whitetails Unlimited Stony Brook Chapter Banquet, Dansville Fire Department, Dansville, N.Y. Info: 585-519-8740.

APRIL 12: The Foothills Trappers and Fulton Montgomery Trappers fur auction VFW, Herkimer NY. Info: 315-867-6565 or 518-883-5467.

April 19: Hawkeye Bowmen Archery Club, Wild Animal Shoot, Alden, N.Y. Info: 716-491-7045.

Meetings

CNY Chapter Ruffed Grouse Society Meeting: Tuesday, Jan. 14, 7 p.m., Dewitt Fish and Game Club, Jamesville, N.Y. Info: 315-391-5175.

Central New York Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday each month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Federation Of Sportsmen’s Clubs Of Sullivan County: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. White Lake Fire House. Info: www.sportsmensfederation.com/ or call 845-798-4612.

Hague Fish & Game Club: Third Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., West Hague Road, Hague N.Y. Info: hfg12836@yahoo.com.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., IWLA Clubhouse, Penn Yan, N.Y. Info: 315-729-3574.

North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Inc.: Second Wednesday each month, American Legion Hall, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-241-3299.

Orange County Trappers: Monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 201-931-6069.

Oswego County Trappers: First Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Schenectady County Conservation Council: First Monday of the month, 7 p.m., Guan Ho Ha Fish and Game Club, Scotia. Info: 518-355-0657.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Warren County Conservation Council: First Thursday of each month, 6 p.m. Info: buck@adkhunter.com.