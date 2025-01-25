Steve Piatt: An unexpected big buck for a hunter who doesn’t harvest big bucks

My deer-hunting history is one of forkhorns, 3-pointers and, after Pennsylvania implemented antler restrictions, a few basket-racked sixes and sevens, as well as antlerless whitetails and seasons with unfilled tags. Even my first big-woods Adirondack buck wasn’t big at all, a 5-point that didn’t top 100 pounds at a weigh-in at a local tavern.
I simply don’t harvest big bucks, and while I jokingly state that I only visit the taxidermist about once every 30 years, I did a little research and the math showed it’s actually 31 – for my first buck, a fine, symmetrical eight-point, and my biggest, a 136-inch 10-pointer.