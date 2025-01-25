Meet an audiologist who loves to ice fish with her sister and learn how to remedy hearing loss. Join Dan at the Country Visions Coop Outdoorsmen Expo Feb. 8 in Manitowoc. Enjoy a new book of outdoor adventures by Fishing Hall of Famer Ken Kieser. Dan congratulates Jeff Kelm on his bronze medal in the national ice fishing championship.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2004
