Episode 64 — Sport show season in New York

Tim Andrus of Rush Outdoors and Outdoor News’ own Megan Plete Postal join to the podcast to talk about this year’s sport show season. Rush Outdoors is a big part of the The New York Sportsman’s Expo taking place Jan. 24-26 in Syracuse, while Megan will be in the Outdoor News booth there. But there’s more to come, and following Andrus’ insight on the Syracuse event, Megan sheds some light on what’s down the road this year.
