Illinois Trappers Association prepares for annual fur sale

Decatur, Ill. — The Illinois Trappers Association will hold its annual fur sale Feb. 15 at Krile Auction House, 101 Walnut St. in Strasburg. Doors will open at 7 a.m. and the sale will begin about 9 a.m.

As an additional motivation for trappers to bring their fur to the ITA auction, all sellers will receive an entry into a raffle for six NO-BS Canine Extreme Junior coil-spring traps (over a $130 value).

Some fur auction regulations:

• All animals must be skinned.

All otter and bobcat must have a CITES tag attached to the pelt.

• All fur will be sold in trapper-graded lots. Trappers grade and bundle their own fur to sell how they feel will best serve them. The ITA has provided a simple guideline to help trappers with grading and grouping of their furs.

• Sellers must accompany and handle her/his fur through the entire process.

• If a seller represents another individual, they must have written verification in order to receive a check in behalf of that individual

• All furs must be registered on a hunting or trapping license.

• Seller commission will be 4% for members, 10% for nonmembers. Memberships will be available for purchase.

For more information, contact ITA President Ryan Rule, 309-368-2523, or bhfdto@gmail.com.