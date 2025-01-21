Tuesday, January 21st, 2025
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Tuesday, January 21st, 2025

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Illinois Trappers Association prepares for annual fur sale

All sellers will receive an entry into a raffle for six NO-BS Canine Extreme Junior coil-spring traps (over a $130 value). (Stock photo)

Decatur, Ill. — The Illinois Trappers Association will hold its annual fur sale Feb. 15 at Krile Auction House, 101 Walnut St. in Strasburg. Doors will open at 7 a.m. and the sale will begin about 9 a.m.

As an additional motivation for trappers to bring their fur to the ITA auction, all sellers will receive an entry into a raffle for six NO-BS Canine Extreme Junior coil-spring traps (over a $130 value).

Some fur auction regulations:

• All animals must be skinned.

All otter and bobcat must have a CITES tag attached to the pelt.

MORE COVERAGE FROM ILLINOIS OUTDOOR NEWS:

Study finds coyote numbers often higher in areas where hunted

Ralph Loos: Harvest by Illinois bowhunters again ranks high in national report

Harvest numbers are up, but more permits are at play in Illinois bobcat season

• All fur will be sold in trapper-graded lots. Trappers grade and bundle their own fur to sell how they feel will best serve them. The ITA has provided a simple guideline to help trappers with grading and grouping of their furs.

• Sellers must accompany and handle her/his fur through the entire process.

• If a seller represents another individual, they must have written verification in order to receive a check in behalf of that individual

• All furs must be registered on a hunting or trapping license.

• Seller commission will be 4% for members, 10% for nonmembers. Memberships will be available for purchase.

For more information, contact ITA President Ryan Rule, 309-368-2523, or bhfdto@gmail.com.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2025Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?