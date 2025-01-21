Harvest numbers are up, but more permits are at play in Illinois bobcat season

Bobcat trappers and hunters in Illinois appear to be ahead of the harvest pace compared to previous seasons.

But there are new numbers in the mix that must be considered. As of Jan. 8, a total of 255 bobcats had been tagged – the average taken at the same point over the past seven seasons is 159. Stan McTaggart, program manager for DNR’s Wildlife Diversity Program, pointed out that the number of bobcat permits issued doubled two years ago, and have quadrupled since the bobcat season was opened nine years ago.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here