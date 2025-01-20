Wisconsin’s Outdoor Calendar

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISER

JAN. 21: Whitetails Unlimited Black Creek/ Seymour Chapter banquet, 5:15 p.m., Romy’s Nitingale, N3622 County Road A, Black Creek, Randy Swille, 920-373-8081.

JAN. 24: Whitetails Unlimited Lake Koshonong/Rock Valley Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 3100 Wellington Place, Janesville, Dave Powell, 608-756-3453.

JAN. 25: Hillside Assembly of God Church Wild Game banquet, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Oconto Falls High School, 210 N. Farm Road, Oconto Falls. Event features wide variety of trophy mounts, youth Nerf gun range, guest speaker Dean Hulce of God’s Great Outdoors, raffles and prizes. For more info, call Pastor Paul Carlson or Teri von Brevern, 920-855-2962.

FEB. 1: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin North Deer Camp banquet, 4:30 p.m., Holiday Inn, 1001 Amber Ave., Stevens Point, 920-743-6777.

FEB. 1: South Milwaukee 1400 Fishing and Hunting Club fundraiser, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Tipsy Turtle, S90w13970 Boxhorn Dr., Muskego, Steven Spielbauer, 414-559-9567.

FEB. 5: Whitetails Unlimited Lower Wisconsin River Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Dorf Haus Supper Club, 8931 County Hwy. Y, Sauk City, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

FEB. 8: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin Southwest Deer Camp banquet, 4:30 p.m., All Star Banquet Hall, 4735 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

FEB. 8: Sheboygan/Manitowoc County Pheasants Forever banquet, 5:30 p.m. Laack’s Hall, W4302 County Road JM, Sheboygan Falls, Susan Radke, 920-893-9000.

FEB. 13: Whitetails Unlimited Holcombe Flowage Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Eastbay Lodge, 27365 268th Ave. Holcombe, Tracy Geist, 715-312-0663.

FEB. 15: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin Southeast Deer Camp banquet, 4:30 p.m., Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th Street, Kenosha. Call 920-743-6777.

FEB. 18: Wisconsin Waterfowl Association 3rd Annual Winter Bash, 5:30 p.m., Coach’s On The Lake, W198 S10857 Racine Ave., Muskego, Tom Seibert, 414-750-8260.

FEB. 20: Gateway Gobblers, NWTF 35th Annual Heritage Fundraiser, 5 p.m., Foundry 45, 9480 U.S. Hwy. 45, Kewaskum, Pamela May, 262-707-1312, or email gatewaygobblers@gmail.com

FEB. 20: Trout Unlimited Green Bay Chapter 49th annual conservation banquet, Stadium View Hall, 1963 Holmgren Way, Green Bay. Tickets are $50, reserved tables available. Call David Ostanek, 920-362-6997.

FEB. 22: Dave’s Musky Club banquet, 3:30 p.m., VanAbel’s. 8108 County Road D, Kaukauna, Dave Allen, 920-858-1962.

FEB. 22: North Central Outdoors banquet, 5 p.m., Stetsonville Centennial Hall, 412 E Centennial Ave., Stetsonville, Ron Lieke, 715-965-9664.

FEB. 22: Whitetails Unlimited Watertown Area Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., Turner Hall, 301 South 4th Street, Watertown, Don Bartz, 920-988-5299.

FEB. 22: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin East Deer Camp Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, Milwaukee Northwest Conference Center, 11600 West Park Place, Milwaukee, 920-743-6777.

FEB. 25: 45th Annual Beaver Dam Wings Over Wisconsin banquet, 6 p.m., Bayside Supper Club, W9231 County Road G, Beaver Dam, Bradley Seegert, 414-588-5449.

FEB. 27: Habitat For Humanity Home is Where the Heart is fundraiser, 5 p.m., Oshkosh Convention Center, 2 N. Main Street, Oshkosh, Dan Traxler, 920-235-3535 or go to habitatoshkosh.org. Event features silent auction and raffles, including donated works of art from local artists and items from our business partners.

FEB. 27: Whitetails Unlimited Denmark Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Beverly Gardens, 5911 Pine Grove Road, Denmark, James Grasee, 920-863-5539.

MARCH 1: Wisconsin Conversation Education Foundation banquet, 4 p.m., VFW Post 7591, Madison, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Jim Jung, 608-628-7563.

MARCH 10: Whitetails Unlimited Barneveld Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Hi Point Steakhouse, 6900 County Road HHH, Ridgeway, Richard Skaife or Tom, 608-334-1849.

MARCH 13: Ducks Unlimited Sheboygan Chapter 53rd annual membership banquet, 5 p.m., Pine Hills Country Club, 4914 Superior Ave., Sheboygan, Mark Taubenheim, 920-207-3361.

MARCH 14: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin Winnebagoland Deer Camp banquet, 5 p.m., Oshkosh Convention Center, 2 North Main Street, Oshkosh, 920-743-6777.

MARCH 15: NWTF-Puchyan Longbeards banquet, door open 5:30 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m., Mastricolas on Broadway, 689 Broadway Street, Berlin, James Werch, 920-229-1562.

MARCH 15: Whitetails of Wisconsin banquet, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Chula Vista Resort, 1000 Chula Vista Parkway, Wisconsin Dells, live auction, silent auction, raffles, members as well as public are welcome, Marsha Bertram, 608-341-9520.

MARCH 18: Whitetails Unlimited North Central Cabin Fever Classic banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rib River by Accentu, 135737 State Hwy. 29, Marathon, Jim Richardson, 715-218-4716.

MARCH 21: Whitetails Unlimited De Forest/ Waunakee Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Comfort Inn & Suites, 5025 County Hwy. V, De Forest, Brian Britten, 608-345-8409.

MARCH 25: Whitetails Unlimited Muskego Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Muskego Lakes Country Club, S100 W14020 Loomis Road, Muskego, Pat Kirschbaum, 414-333-6874.

MARCH 28: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin Packerland Deer Camp banquet, 5 p.m., Stadium View, 1963 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, www.whitetailsunlimited.com

APRIL 10: Whitetails Unlimited Washington County Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Hartford Chandelier Ballroom, 150 Jefferson, Hartford, Gordon Kluever, Jr., 262-483-2492.

APRIL 10: Wisconsin Waterfowl Associaton 41st Annual Waukesha Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Golden Mast Inn, W315, S754 Hidden Hollow, Delafield, Rob Monette, 920-382-5261.

APRIL 12: NWTF Southern Lakes Chapter 25th annual banquet, 5:30 p.m., Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Hwy. 12, Elkhorn, David J. Fladten, 262-903-1472.

APRIL 12: Whitetails Unlimited Burnett County Chapter banquet, 4 p.m., T-DAWGS-CREX Convention Center, 429 State Road 70 E, Grantsburg, Ellen Chell, 715-417-0923.

EDUCATION

Wilderness First-Aid Course, Sandhill Wildlife

Area, Feb. 22-23, April 5-6: 1715 County Hwy. X, Babcock. Course runs 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Comprehensive training will provide a two-year Wilderness First-Aid certification through ASHI. Lodging accommodations are provided, but meals not included. Full kitchen and food storage available. Participants preferred to have recent CPR/AED certification. For more info, call Haylee Kraker, Wisconsin DNR, 715-459-3301.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

Outdoor News

Subscription services, ATTN: Calendar 9850 51st Ave N Suite 130 Plymouth, MN 55442 fax: 763-546-5913

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

A-1 Archery: Schedule of events. Call Dan Ellyson, 715 3861217. a1archery.com

Open Shooting 3D line: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Open Spot League: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Delton Sportsmen’s Club: 9602 Barry Lane, Wisconsin Dells. Call Charles Hudzinski, 608 393 5300.

Golden Arrow Bowhunters 2025 Championship Series: Jan. 18, anytime between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 28621 East Riverbay Road, Waterford, Ardin Hammerstad, 262-208-8005, or go to www.facebook.com/GoldenArrowBowhunters.

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club: Call for schedule of events, 13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot. Call Roger Vanderlogt, 920 323 4882.

Menomonie Archery Club: 2110 Hwy. 12, Menomonie, call Mike, 715 308 5437, or Steve, 715 505 8627.

Outagamie Conservation Club: Call John Wilharms at 920 585 0890, or wiocc.com.

Rib Mountain Bowmen: Call Ron Hoppe, 715 573 9212; all ages welcome to participate in leagues and shoots; coffee klatch Wednesdays during winter; www.ribmountainbowmen.com.

Roche A Cri Bowman Inc: For list of events, call Lewis Holmes at 715 3476211.

Twin City Rod and Gun Club: 9408 Winnegamie Dr., Oshkosh. Call 920 284 6976.

Waunakee Gun Club: Open to all levels, Joe Leslie, 6680 Ripp Dr., Dane, 608 669 0197, waunakeegunclub@yahoo.com.

West Allis Bowmen (WAB): At 11601 West Hwy. G, Franksville. Email wabarchers@gmail.com, or call clubhouse and leave message, 262 989 5035, or go to www.westallisbowmen.com.

Wood County Rifle & Pistol Club: Call for schedule of events, 910 Griffith Ave., Wisconsin Rapids. Call 715 4241011.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Green County Conservation League Gun Show, March 28-29: Hours are 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Slice Ice Arena, 1632 4th Ave. West, Monroe. Admission $6 adult, under 12 is free when accompanied by an adult. For more info, call 608-426-0113.

International Fly Fishing Film Tour IF4, Feb. 5: Wisconsin River Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited film tour at UW-Stevens Point-Wausau Center for Civic Engagement Theatre, 625 Stewart Ave., Wausau, John Meachen, 715-571-5386.

Lake Montesian Fisheree, Feb. 2, Monticello, Wis.: Sponsored by Monticello Lions Club, prizes for largest fish of various species, largest and smallest fish overall. Fishing until 2:30 p.m. Raffle tickets $1 or 6 for $5. Cash prizes. No entry fee but must purchase raffle ticket to be eligible for fish prizes. Drawings and food stand in the Lake Montesian Shelter House. Call Kim Christen, 608-543-3900.

Manitowoc Gun Club 49th Annual Gun Show, Feb. 2: Show runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., City Limits, 3627 County Trunk Hwy. CR, which is 2 miles south of Manitowoc. Adults $5, under 12 free with parents, free appraisals. Call Tom Schulz, 920-973-4905.

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club Events: Fishing derby Jan. 25-26, brat fry April 12, spring archery tournament April 26-27, archery league May 4 to July 28, fall archery tournament Aug. 16-17. Club is located at 13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot. Call Roger Vander Logt, 920-323-4882.

Paynes Point Hook & Spear Fishing Club Fisheree, Feb. 7-8-9: Held at 1934 County Road A, Neenah, on Lake Winnebago. Call Jordan Vanderloop, 920-810-7585 or go to www.pphsfc.com

Puckaway Rod and Gun Club Ice Fishing Derby and Kids Fisheree, Feb. 1: Event runs from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Miller’s Resort on Lake Puckaway, Hickory Point Road, Markesan. Call Mark Dugenske, 920-394-3396.

UW-Eau Claire’s Jigs-Up Tournament 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8: The View on Lake Wissota, 17779 County Hwy. X, Chippewa Falls. Sponsored by UWEC Recreation, Blugold Athletics, Lake Wissota Lions, Scheels, Eau Claire Ford. More than $80,000 in cash and prizes including a 2-year lease on a Ford F-150 to be drawn from all registered fish tickets. Prizes awarded by weight to the top 20 fish and every 10th place thereafter to 480th place, then 481-500. Tickets are $25 with no limit on number of tickets that can be purchased. Contact Sheryl Poirier, 715-836-3377, or email at poiriersj@uwec.edu or go to Jigsup.org

Winnebagoland Conservation Alliance Sportsman Rumage Sale, March 1: FDL County Fairgrounds, 520 Fond du Lac Ave., Recreation Building, Fond du Lac, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Admission is $3, kids 12-under are free, raffles available, sale items include hunting, fishing, trapping and other assorted items. Call Dave Schumacher, 920-922-2373.

Wisconsin Ducks Unlimited Fishing For Fowl Ice Fishing Tournament, Feb. 8: 8 a.m., Lake Petenwell, 1735 Archer Lane, Nekoosa. More than $9,000 in cash and prizes. Call Benny Magalski, 920-260-8660.

Wisconsin Trappers Association-District 2 Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly trap shoots, Beloit. Call Janice Chizek, 608 313 0356.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday of each month, 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. Call Peter Daanen, 920 632 4452.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever: Monthly. Call Jerry Tribbey, 920 344 5723.

Fishermen Club: Third Tuesday, September through June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to the public. Call Lyle Peshkar, 920 452 9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Tuesday and Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. For more info, go to www.foxvalley.com or call Tom, 414771 0811.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen: Third Tuesday of the month. September through May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call Jim Ryle, 920 680 0055.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club: Monday at Hustisford and Thursday at Fond du Lac. For more info, go to www.hmhrc.org.

Izaak Walton League Upper Mississippi River Chapter: Second Monday of each month, 6 p.m., The Nature Center, Myrick Park, 789 Myrick Park Dr., La Crosse. Call Fritz Funk, 608-799-7533 or email fritz@funk.io.

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association: First Monday of month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public and new members. Call Dave, 262 620 8237.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club: Second Tuesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920 921 4337.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Cabin No. 1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. Call Glenn Pfeffer, 920 684 9050.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen,: Second Tuesday of month, September through May, New Berlin Ale House. Call Bob Wincek, 262 679 9752.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club: First Wednesday of the month, 8 p.m. Call Roger, 920 323 4882.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin: 7 p.m., second Wednesday of January, February, April, May, September, October, November, Machine Shed, Pewaukee. Call 414 213 8245.

Okauchee Fishing Club: 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on first and third Tuesday of the month. Speakers cover all aspects of Wisconsin fishing. Guest fee $5. Call 414 3501011.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever: Each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when and where of next meeting, call Josh Jackl, 920 5171039.

Prime Water Anglers: Third Monday of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point. Call Jeff Rautio, 715 340 5455.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s: First Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. Call Ralph Vannulde, 920 570 3560.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter: Third Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. Call 608 4212982.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. Features a guest speaker each month.

Sheboygan Walleye Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. Call Chris Gasser, 920 994 9057.

Shoto Conservation Club: Second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m. at the clubhouse. Call Tom Rysticken, 920793 2650.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Thursday of each month, 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. Call Mike Schmitt, 920766 0812.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc: Second Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. Call Jay Zahn, 920 866 9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. Call Gary Kurtz, 414 8997120.

Winnebago Conservation Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920 688 3122.

Winnebagoland Musky Club: First Wednesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call Richard Feustel, 920 948 2283.

Wisconsin Fishing Club: Second and fourth Monday of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. Call Bob LeRoy, 414 688 4657.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. Call Sarah, 262 968 3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Yahara Fishing Club: Second Wednesday of month September through May at 7 p.m. at Bowl AVard Lanes, 2121 East Springs Drive, Madison. Call Gerald King, 608 513 8573.

Winter Membership Meeting, Feb. 15: 10 a.m., Bloomer Rod & Gun Club, 17821 60th Street, Bloomer. District news and financial update, summer rendezvous planning, trapper education. Call Ron Kwasny, 715-296-2356.

MEETINGS

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday of each month, 7 p.m., Fond du Lac. Call Korey Wagner, 402 6572775.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., clubhouse. Call Rob Beran, 715 223 4363.

Baraboo River Chapter Kids & Mentors Outdoors: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, Wisconsin Dells. Call Rick Miotke, 608 415 0755.