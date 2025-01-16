Thursday, January 16th, 2025
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Thursday, January 16th, 2025

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Pheasant farm, gun ranges, crossbows garner some early attention as New York Legislature convenes in Albany

In recent years Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal of Assembly District 67 (Manhattan) has repeatedly proposed legislation to end the propagation of pheasant rearing in New York, which would effectively shut down the Reynolds Game Farm’s pheasant raising and stocking program. (Stock photo)

The New York State Legislature convened for the first time this year on Jan. 8, beginning a session that will continue through June 12. In the ensuing months, numerous legislative items will be proposed, debated and potentially voted upon. And, another state budget will also be proposed, debated and likely passed.
Along the way items of interest to New York’s sporting community are bound to surface. Coming into this year’s session sportsmen watchdog groups were on high alert. In some cases for sportsmen there is concern, and in others, hope.

digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2025Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?