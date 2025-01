With the Fond du Lac Band of Chippewa’s reintroduction of elk to northeastern Minnesota a year away, the DNR is continuing to monitor the health of the northwestern herd. Those animals likely will be the transplant subjects.

“The good news is that these animals are really very healthy,” DNR Wildlife Health Group Leader Michelle Carstensen said during a DNR Roundtable presentation before roughly 40 people on Friday, Jan. 10 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington.

