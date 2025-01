I was astonished when I filleted a 16-inch walleye and out poured nine minnow heads, which the fish had managed to pluck from my jigging spoon.

I finally caught the walleye on the 10th try. I think this thievery was going on most of the morning, because the hit was always soft, but eventually I won. Somehow, some way, the walleye had a special ability to steal bait.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here