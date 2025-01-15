Wednesday, January 15th, 2025
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Wednesday, January 15th, 2025

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Mike Raykovicz: How to pick the right hunting boot

The author says evaluating the pros and cons of each boot is important, so it’s best to look at a variety of boots to determine which ones best meet your needs. (Photo courtesy of Mike Raykovicz)

Every hunter needs a good pair of hunting boots but to have happy feet they must have certain features and they can’t fail to keep feet dry. Mine did.
I have several types of hunting boots, but most of the time I turn to ones with the knee-high rubber bottom and neoprene tops. I like them because of their versatility. Ultimately, after years of service, mine developed a leak and I wasn’t happy. I’m not the type to put things off, so they had to be replaced before spring turkey season began. Now was the time to do it. 

digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2025Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?