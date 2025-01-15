Mike Raykovicz: How to pick the right hunting boot

Every hunter needs a good pair of hunting boots but to have happy feet they must have certain features and they can’t fail to keep feet dry. Mine did.
I have several types of hunting boots, but most of the time I turn to ones with the knee-high rubber bottom and neoprene tops. I like them because of their versatility. Ultimately, after years of service, mine developed a leak and I wasn’t happy. I’m not the type to put things off, so they had to be replaced before spring turkey season began. Now was the time to do it.