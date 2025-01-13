Renovated nature center, store now open at Ohio’s Dillon State Park

Nashport, Ohio — The Ohio DNR (ODNR) celebrated the official opening of the new Dillon State Park Nature Center and renovated camp store recently with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. These improvements offer visitors improved services and educational experiences for years to come, according to the DNR.

“The new Dillon State Park Nature Center and renovated camp store shows our commitment to enhancing the experiences for visitors at our state parks,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “These updated spaces ensure that everyone can enjoy their stay but also leave with a deeper appreciation for the natural beauty of Dillon State Park.”

A highlight of the project was the conversion of a former office space into a vibrant nature center. The new nature center, which is adjacent to the camp store, features live animal exhibits, ecological and historical artifacts, and interactive displays like a video microscope. Park visitors can participate in a variety of activities at the center, including nature hikes, paddling programs, and the popular Nature Book Club in collaboration with the Muskingum County Library.

Originally built in 1968, the Dillon Camp Store has been a long-standing feature for park visitors. The renovation addressed key safety and structural issues and added new, fully accessible amenities. The updated building preserves the iconic curved structure while introducing modern upgrades, such as a new metal roof, a new, more pronounced entrance equipped with a grand cupola, new stone base and new siding, creating a more welcoming and efficient space for visitors.

The camp store now offers a wide selection of camping essentials, refreshments, firewood, and ice. It serves as a central hub for camper check-ins and assistance from park staff. Visitors can also enjoy new outdoor seating under the breezeway, perfect for relaxing with an ice cream cone or snack.

The new and updated facilities are expected to serve as a key attraction for park-goers, offering a modernized, family-friendly environment for relaxation and learning. Future plans for the Nature Center include expanded native plant gardens designed to support local wildlife.