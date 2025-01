More than 4,300 acres – mostly in Egypt Valley Wildlife Area in Belmont County – was nominated for oil and gas drilling on Dec. 18, according to the Ohio Oil and Gas Land Management Commission.

Under Ohio’s 2011 law that permitted oil and gas extraction from state parks and wildlife areas, a parcel of land must first be nominated for drilling. If the nomination is approved by the commission, the parcel is open for bidding by various drilling companies.

