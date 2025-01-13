Ohio Mixed Bag: DNR’s online boating education course offered in Spanish

Columbus — The Ohio DNR (ODNR) is now offering its online Ohio Boating Education Course (OBEC) in Spanish, expanding access to critical boater safety training for Spanish-speaking communities.

Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1982, is required to complete a safety course before operating a boat or personal watercraft (PWC) with 10 horsepower or more. Now, Spanish-speaking boaters can access the same comprehensive training to meet Ohio’s boater education requirements.

According to a 2017 study by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation (RBFF), and Discover Boating, Hispanic boaters represent a fast-growing segment of first-time boat buyers.

ODNR aims to reduce barriers to boating education, promote safe boating practices, and encourage family-friendly outdoor recreation. The Spanish-language course provides the same high-quality education as the English version, covering critical topics such as vessel operation, navigation rules, emergency preparedness, and Ohio-specific regulations.

Camp Perry, Ohio — After years of testing, the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) is ready to announce the full use of eTargets at the 2025 National Rifle Matches.

The 2025 National Rifle Matches are set to be held July 22 through Aug. 3. The CMP’s use of eTargets will include all high-power rifle matches, National Trophy rifle competitions, and rifle games events. The target system will also be used for the National Rimfire Sporter Match on July 20 and the National Mid/Long Range Matches, Aug. 4-9.

Major Upgrades Planned For Tar Hollow SP

Columbus — Tar Hollow State Park is set to undergo a major transformation, with improvement projects designed to improve visitor amenities and recreational experiences. To make way for these upgrades and ensure the safety of guests, the Ohio DNR (ODNR) will temporarily close certain areas of the park, including the drive-in campground.

The planned improvements include repairing roadway slips to enhance safety and access, constructing a modern sewer plant to support park operations, completely remodeling the campground to add full hook-up campsites and flush restrooms for visitor comfort, and replacing a bridge to ensure reliable access throughout the park. These transformative projects will improve visitor amenities while maintaining the park’s natural character.

The improvements will result in temporary closures of various areas throughout the park but access to day-use areas and the lake will be maintained throughout the project. Specific information about temporary parking and access to day-use areas will be shared through our website and through social media channels.

Although the park’s drive-in campground will be closed throughout this process, the hike-in, non-electric Northridge Campground, along with four reservable shelters and backpacking sites in Tar Hollow State Forest, will remain open for visitors seeking tranquil escapes.

Tar Hollow State Park’s drive-in campground is expected to reopen in spring of 2026.

Storybook Trail Project Gets $51,000 in New State Grant Funding

Columbus — The Ohio DNR (ODNR) continues to spread the joy of literature and nature by awarding more than $51,000 in grant funding for six new Storybook Trail projects in the state.

With this round of grant funding, more than $150,000 since 2021 has been awarded to 20 communities to help build Storybook Trails for more Ohio families to enjoy.

There are 21 Storybook Trails inside a number of Ohio’s state parks. Six new Storybook Trails will be created with funding awarded through the Recreational Trails Program (RTP). The grants are used for interpretive signage, trail and trail head construction and maintenance. Storybook Trails feature pages of a children’s book placed on large signs along an outdoor trail.

Person Of The Year Nominations Sought

Delaware, Ohio — It is that time of year again to nominate this year’s Ohio Outdoor News Person of the Year.

Nominations for the award will be accepted through the end of February. Nominees should be someone who has made his or her mark in conservation circles, whether through volunteering, mentoring, or leading hunters, anglers, and trappers.

Email nominations to Ohio Outdoor News Editor Mike Moore at mmoore@outdoornews.com.