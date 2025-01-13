Ohio DNR provides $3.9 million worth of upgrades for Van Buren Campground

Van Buren, Ohio — The Ohio DNR (ODNR) upgraded 61 campsites at the Van Buren State Park Campground to include full RV hookup and other amenities in and around the sites.

“These improvements make Van Buren State Park even more accessible and it’s a great destination for campers in Ohio,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “By responding to the needs of our visitors, we are ensuring that families and outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy this park to its fullest for generations to come.”

The $3.9 million project was a direct result of visitor feedback after the public called for modernized amenities and infrastructure. One of the major enhancements was connecting the campground to the City of Findlay’s municipal water supply. The critical upgrade also resulted in the installation of 11 new fire hydrants along Township Road 218, significantly improving fire safety in the area.

Construction at the campground started in October 2023 and wrapped up recently this September.

Key Improvements Include:

• Year-round camping: 61 upgraded campsites will be available year-round, including the winter months. Water will be turned off during the colder months.

• Water and electrical upgrades: Every campsite is now equipped with water, improved drainage systems, and electrical upgrades to ensure a comfortable and reliable camping experience.

• New amenities: The campground now features a brand-new playground, basketball court, and a modern dump station for camper convenience.

• Infrastructure upgrades: Asphalt paving throughout the campground enhances accessibility, while drainage improvements help maintain the grounds during heavy rain.

Van Buren State Park is a popular destination for equine enthusiasts who want to camp with their horses and take advantage of the bridle trails. The campground also allows for overnight guests to corral their horses at the campsites. There are four bridle trails at Van Buren State Park, totaling approximately 12 miles, that are available for day-use.

The newly upgraded campground is now open for reservations. Visitors can look forward to a more convenient, safe, and enjoyable outdoor experience in the heart of northwest Ohio.

For more information about the Van Buren State Park Campground and to make reservations, visit ohiodnr.gov.