Lighter, quieter, more efficient: Here are the top new outboards and trolling motors for 2025

For 2025, multiple leading industry brands have introduced cutting-edge outboards and trolling motors, each designed to meet the diverse needs of anglers.

Regardless of what is pushing or pulling your boat on the water everything is getting lighter, quieter, and more efficient.

Mercury Marine

Mercury’s new 2025 FourStroke outboards are engineered for versatility and efficiency.

The 25 and 30 HP models are particularly notable for just sipping gas, quiet operation, and seamless integration with Mercury’s SmartCraft digital technology. This integration enables advanced features like trolling control and intelligent gauges.

Ideal for smaller boats, the new models are light, compact, and easy to handle while delivering reliable power and performance.

Suzuki Marine

Suzuki has unveiled its 200 HP V6 outboard, which is designed for high-output performance with a focus on low-end torque and high-efficiency alternators to power onboard electronics.

The motor is equipped with keyless ignition, automatic trim, and troll mode, making it a great choice for both recreational and professional anglers. It’s available in 20-inch and 25-inch shaft lengths, offering versatility and excellent fuel efficiency.

This engine is a powerful, tech-driven solution for boaters seeking performance and reliability

Honda Marine

Honda’s new BF350 V8 outboard is a game-changer for those requiring high horsepower and advanced features in large vessels.

With 350 horsepower, a brushless motor, and iST (Intelligent Shift and Throttle), this motor is ideal for multi-engine setups and features precise, responsive handling.

Honda’s V8 design is balanced and quiet, with superior fuel economy and reduced emissions, making it a fantastic choice for salt and freshwater anglers.

Yamaha

Newly updated the F200/F150 now include integrated electro-hydraulic or hydraulic steering, providing smoother handling and reducing rigging complexity.

Both series also benefit from Yamaha’s TotalTilt feature, modernized aesthetics, and compatibility with the Helm Master EX system for enhanced boat control.

These advancements reflect Yamaha’s focus on combining cutting-edge technology with user-friendly features, offering reliable and sophisticated options for a wide range of boating needs.

Minn Kota

Minn Kota offers substantial upgrades in its Ulterra and Terrova models.

These state-of-the-art trolling motors represent a new era in fishing excellence with cutting-edge features, enhanced performance, and seamless integration. One of many “tricked out” features include Quest technology that gives anglers even more choices for a magnitude of fishing situations.

All Terrova and Ulterra motors are now equipped with GPS technology, fully compatible with Humminbird fish finders out of the box, giving anglers precise navigation and control.

To enhance the consumer experience, all GPS-enabled Terrova and Ulterra models now include adapter cables in the package, streamlining the buying and rigging process for faster set-up and more time spent.

Anglers will appreciate an upgraded wireless remote, now standard with both motors.

Garmin

Garmin’s Force Kraken is quickly becoming a standout in the market due to its high-thrust brushless motor, available in 24V and 36V configurations with up to 100 pounds of thrust.

This motor offers remarkable quiet operation and efficiency, integrating perfectly with Garmin’s LiveScope sonar and multi-function displays.

The pivot-style mount ensures easy installation, while the joystick control and remote operation provide a high level of convenience and precision

Lowrance

The Lowrance Recon for 2025 combines brushless motor technology with a highly precise GPS positioning system.

Available in both freshwater and saltwater versions, it offers flexible shaft lengths (48-72 inches) to suit various boat sizes. The wireless foot pedal (exclusive to the freshwater model) and lightweight joystick remote make it incredibly user-friendly.

The motor also offers NMEA 2000 connectivity, enabling seamless integration with Lowrance and Simrad electronics.

