Former NYS Assemblyman Colin J. Schmitt joins the podcast to discuss proposed legislation that would shut down the Reynolds Game Farm in Ithaca, home to New York’s pheasant raising program. An Op-ed recently penned by Schmitt counters an article published in the New York Times which has drawn attention to the legislation and its supporters. Schmitt discusses the positive virtues of the pheasant rearing program and other issues facing sportsmen across the country.
Episode 63 — In defense of pheasant hunting in New York
