Outdoor Insights: Can Minnesota legislators remember what compromise means this upcoming session?

Hearing lots of chatter about a possible state budget deficit in a few years. The opposition and some media happily have declared that Democrats own any deficit due to their spending of the 2023 budget surplus. The budget that year didn’t get a single Republican vote, so yeah, for the foreseeable future, Dems should expect political fallout over lower forecasts.
But Republican lawmakers played a dangerous game during the 2022 legislative session when they walked away from a budget deal even though they controlled the state Senate 34-31.