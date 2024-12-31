Host Dan Ladd elaborates on the big stories of 2024, as discussed in the Dec. 27 issue of New York Outdoor News, including the CWD discovery in Herkimer County, the coyote hunting contest ban, the closing of the Remington factory in Illion, a bass tournament permit system, printed hunting licenses, the pheasant rebound, freshwater fishing records and more.
Episode 62 — The Top Stories of 2024
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Minnesota Mixed Bag: DNR prepares to fly elk surveys in northwest
The Minnesota DNR will conduct aerial elk surveys in the next few weeks when conditions allow. DNR staff will survey
Pro Fishing Tip of the Week: Using the right lure for winter walleyes
Ice fishing for walleyes is different from open-water fishing for obvious reasons, but one fact I find interesting is that
A vote for conservation and record tom kill highlight the many 2024 stories from Minnesota’s outdoors
While a national election drained personal bandwidth from citizens in 2024, Minnesota’s outdoors issues pushed through a few low points