Novi, Mich., to host the 42nd annual Ultimate Fishing Show Jan. 9-12

Novi, Mich. — Hundreds of new fishing boats, the largest ice fishing display in Michigan, and a star-studded lineup of seminars by some of the best anglers in the world combine to make the 42nd annual Ultimate Fishing Show–Detroit the largest and best pure fishing show in the country.

The show motors into town Jan. 9-12, at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi. The show is a four-day event dedicated entirely to Michigan fishing and draws more than 35,000 anglers.

“We’re going to fill the 300,000-square-foot Suburban Collection Showplace from wall to wall with boats, ice fishing gear, open-water fishing gear, outfitters and guides, seminar stages, fishing features, demonstrations and more,” says Show Manager Ben Nielsen.

Four-time Bassmaster Classic Champion and seven-time B.A.S.S. Angler of the Year, Kalamazoo native Kevin VanDam will share some of his personal tactics and techniques with patrons at the Ultimate Fishing Show–Detroit on Thursday only. Mark Zona, host of Zona’s Awesome Fishing Show, and recently retired Bassmasters show host, will present seminars on Friday and Saturday. Bass fishing experts and seminar speakers Joe Thomas, Capt. Wayne Carpenter, and Jim Vitaro also will provide tips and entertainment.

The walleye side of the seminar lineup is equally impressive and includes Michigan natives Mark Martin, a member of the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame, TV show host Mark Romanack – Fishing 411, and Captain Lance Valentine, founder of Walleye 101 and The Fishing Education Center. Other seminar speakers include Jim Bedford (river fishing), Roger Hinchcliff (steelhead), Captain Jake Romanack (co-host of Fishing 411) among others.

Show hours: Thursday, 1 to 8; Friday, 12 to 8; Saturday, 10 to 8; Sunday, 10 to 5. Admission: $12 adults, $5 children 6 to 14, free for children 5 and under. On-site parking is $10.

For more information, visit www.UltimateFishingShow.com or call 800-447-2860.

ShowSpan release