Monday, December 30th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Monday, December 30th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Novi, Mich., to host the 42nd annual Ultimate Fishing Show Jan. 9-12

The 42nd annual Ultimate Fishing Show–Detroit motors into town Jan. 9-12, at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi, Mich. (Stock photo)

Novi, Mich. — Hundreds of new fishing boats, the largest ice fishing display in Michigan, and a star-studded lineup of seminars by some of the best anglers in the world combine to make the 42nd annual Ultimate Fishing Show–Detroit the largest and best pure fishing show in the country.

The show motors into town Jan. 9-12, at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi. The show is a four-day event dedicated entirely to Michigan fishing and draws more than 35,000 anglers.

“We’re going to fill the 300,000-square-foot Suburban Collection Showplace from wall to wall with boats, ice fishing gear, open-water fishing gear, outfitters and guides, seminar stages, fishing features, demonstrations and more,” says Show Manager Ben Nielsen.

MORE FISHING COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

With 12.30-pound walleye, New York angler wins Walleye Fall Brawl and Walleye Slam

Study sheds light on mercury in walleyes, perch

Court to decide access to tract along Spruce Creek — a world-famous limestone trout stream in Pennsylvania

Four-time Bassmaster Classic Champion and seven-time B.A.S.S. Angler of the Year, Kalamazoo native Kevin VanDam will share some of his personal tactics and techniques with patrons at the Ultimate Fishing Show–Detroit on Thursday only. Mark Zona, host of Zona’s Awesome Fishing Show, and recently retired Bassmasters show host, will present seminars on Friday and Saturday. Bass fishing experts and seminar speakers Joe Thomas, Capt. Wayne Carpenter, and Jim Vitaro also will provide tips and entertainment.

The walleye side of the seminar lineup is equally impressive and includes Michigan natives Mark Martin, a member of the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame, TV show host Mark Romanack – Fishing 411, and Captain Lance Valentine, founder of Walleye 101 and The Fishing Education Center. Other seminar speakers include Jim Bedford (river fishing), Roger Hinchcliff (steelhead), Captain Jake Romanack (co-host of Fishing 411) among others.

Show hours: Thursday, 1 to 8; Friday, 12 to 8; Saturday, 10 to 8; Sunday, 10 to 5. Admission: $12 adults, $5 children 6 to 14, free for children 5 and under. On-site parking is $10.

For more information, visit www.UltimateFishingShow.com or call 800-447-2860.

ShowSpan release

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?