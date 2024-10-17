Patrick Durkin: Wife arrows big buck after couple’s 6-year hunt

Jess and Matt Weber will never know if it was the squirrel dumplings, turkey soup or a flurry of mid-afternoon trail-cam photos that put Jess in position to arrow a huge 10-point buck near Lake Geneva in southeastern Wisconsin.

Or maybe Jess should just credit her husband for letting her hunt while he watched their three youngsters the afternoon of Oct. 26, 2021. Then again, maybe she just outmaneuvered him by hiding his release while gathering her own gear and heading out, forcing him to babysit their kids, then 1, 3 and 6.

