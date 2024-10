While hunting seasons in New York – including archery seasons – have begun incrementally in recent weeks, deer season fully arrives, at least in the Northern Zone, in the days ahead.

The muzzleloading season, which begins the Saturday following Columbus Day, starts Oct. 19 in the Northern Zone. A week later, the big game, or rifle season begins on Oct. 26 and runs through Dec. 8. Crossbow hunters can also go afield with their implements in the Northern Zone starting Oct. 16.

