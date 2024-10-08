Search
Tuesday, October 8th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Tuesday, October 8th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Mix of habitats attract wildlife diversity at Iowa’s Big Marsh Wildlife Area near Dumont

A water control structure was recently installed on the south end of the Big Marsh Area, near Dumont, Iowa, to help manage the water level and wetland habitat on the floodplain. The habitat changes as the elevation rises slightly to the west where the restored prairie is more successful. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa DNR)

Dumont has a front row view of the 614-acre northern section of Big Marsh Wildlife Area and the pheasants, turkeys, ducks, geese, eagles and more wildlife that call the area home.

The recently added parcel southeast of town with a history of flooding, between the West Fork of the Cedar River and Hartgrave Creek, was sold to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) after attempts by multiple landowners to consistently farm it were unsuccessful.

Landowners had built a dike system to try to keep water from the river and creek out. They had dug a trench through it to try to drain the land. But ultimately the floodplain and flash flood nature of the system were too much and it was added to the Big Marsh Wildlife Area.

The dike system remains, but now is used to keep water on the landscape. The NRCS designed and installed a water control structure on the south end to help manage the water level and wetland habitat. The floodplain is managed with a number of wetland basins with small grains and annual wetland plants for food for resident and migrating wildlife.  

Winding south and west along the dike, a pair of sandhill cranes take flight from the drying wetland. A young bald eagle was soaring overhead.

“This is an awesome area, full of diverse wildlife,” said Justin Clark, wildlife biologist for the Iowa DNR.

MORE COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Here’s how to approach your new pup’s first season as a duck retriever

Jeremiah Haas: Coordinate with local farmers for a better deer hunt

Iowa’s fall community trout stocking starts Oct. 18

Management focuses on increasing the amount of forage available and battling the invasive Reed canary grass that thrives in wet soils. “You can’t fight the floodplain,” Clark said. “We turned to what worked decades ago – small grains. We chose what’s out there versus trying force prairie in a place that will become canary grass.”

Clark said it’s a constant battle to try to contain the aggressive invader. The plan calls for a combination of haying and spraying the invader after Aug. 1, which avoids negatively impacting ground nesting animals.

“This encourages smartweed, bidons, milkweeds, giant ragweed and common ragweed while keeping the canary grass down,” he said. “The weedy component attracts bugs that benefits pheasant chicks, turkey poults and, in the fall, seeds, that are good fuel for waterfowl.”

The diverse habitat is what makes this section of Big Marsh so valuable to wildlife. Big Marsh is home to red shouldered hawks, sandhill cranes, Blandings turtles, all types of waterfowl, and is a stopover for migrating birds.

It is also valuable as an outdoor classroom, hosting students from Aplington-Parkersburg, Dike-New Hartford, Clarksville and troops of Scouts, and has provided summertime hands-on externships to teachers for more than a decade.

The habitat changes as the elevation rises slightly to the west where the restored prairie is more successful. Butterflies, bees, dragonflies and more bounce from flower to flower, darting in and out of the prairie.

Here, the plan is to mow firebreaks in different locations to try to increase plant diversity. Fire is important management tool and the east half was burned in 2022, followed by the west half in 2024. The higher elevation is attractive to pheasants, turkeys and turtles.

The east side of the dike has oxbows and sloughs that is always wet. The 1-1/2 miles of mowed dikes and old railroad grade are a great place to hike and see wildlife and get fresh air and exercise.

The Big Marsh area resumes just to the west of Dumont and north of Hwy. 3, with Hargraves Creek flowing through its southern portion. Roughly 38 acres of this parcel is within Dumont city limits so only archery hunting is allowed – no guns.

Hargraves Creek has a history of flooding this area, impacting the town. As a means of preventing flooding, the Iowa DOT has a project that will move a culvert under Hwy. 3 to allow more water through, and Butler County will raise the north-south gravel road on the west side of town to create a barrier to the floodwaters.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Michigan’s Outdoor Calendar

Staff Report October 8, 2024

A look at upcoming outdoors-related events from across Michigan published in the Oct. 11, 2024, edition of Outdoor News.

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?