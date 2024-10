While some of our area farmers have gotten a jumpstart on the beans, most of the corn across northern Illinois is going to be in the field for a while yet, especially with the rain in late September.

Those fields are holding deer, especially if you are in a higher pressured area, so how can you use that to your advantage? Talk to the farmer and coordinate your hunts with his harvest plans.

