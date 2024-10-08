Search
Tuesday, October 8th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Tuesday, October 8th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Lake Superior anglers asked to report fin-clipped splake to Michigan DNR

This illustration shows the different fins on a fish. When looking for a clipped fin on a splake anglers should pay particular attention to the right and left pectoral fins, the right and left ventral (pelvic) fins, and the adipose fin. (DNR diagram illustration)

Marquette, Mich. — Fishing Lake Superior this fall? Report marked splake to the Michigan DNR.

Splake fishing in the fall on Lake Superior is an experience unmatched anywhere else in the state. As temperatures drop and leaves begin to change, the splake bite picks up as the fish move nearshore.

Splake – a hybrid cross between lake trout and brook trout – have been stocked in Lake Superior most years since 1971, with annual stocking since 1990.

Marked splake have been stocked in Lake Superior since 2021 as part of an evaluation study. At the Marquette State Fish Hatchery, staff from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Lake Superior and Northern Lake Michigan management units, as well as staff from the Tribal Coordination Unit, put in long hours carefully marking the splake by hand.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MICHIGAN OUTDOOR NEWS:

Bob Gwizdz: Double the fees for Michigan’s pheasant release program

Outdoor Observations: Don’t forget to enter the Michigan Outdoor News Best Buck Photo Contest

Michigan State University study links contaminants to fish behavior

Splake are given a unique mark by clipping (and removing) part of either one or two fins.

The fish are anesthetized during this process.

These fish are then stocked in the spring at three Lake Superior ports: Copper Harbor, Keweenaw Bay, and Munising Bay.

The goal is to create nearshore fishing opportunities in the smaller bays of Lake Superior, where some fisheries are available year-round.

The evaluation study will be conducted through 2030. It is designed to help fisheries managers understand the percentage of stocked fish caught by anglers, the home range of splake, and metrics such as harvest rates and size at harvest by year and location.

“Early reporting from anglers has shown that splake remain relatively close to their stocking location and provide a fishery nearshore that is easily accessible with small boats or shore casting during open water periods on Lake Superior,” said Cory Kovacs, a DNR fisheries biologist for the Lake Superior Management Unit. “Splake are also readily available through the ice during winter fishing months.”

Identifying marked fish

Because they’re genetically tied to both lake trout and brook trout, splake look like either of the parent species, making them difficult to distinguish.

Fisheries managers have also learned that identifying the correct fin clip on splake can be difficult to do while fishing, which poses a challenge for collecting data for the evaluation study.

If you catch a splake, inspect it for missing fins or a clipped jawbone, indicating that the fish has been “marked.”

Some clipped fins can be misshapen or missing, or appear abnormal.

When looking for clipped fins on your fish, pay particular attention to the right and left pectoral fins, the right and left ventral (pelvic) fins, and the adipose fin – the small, fleshy fin found to the rear of the dorsal fin but in front of the caudal (tail) fin and found on only a few fish, including trout, salmon and catfish.

Reporting marked fish

Report marked fish through the DNR’s Eyes in the Field app to provide information such as species, length, weight, sex, and date and location caught, or by contacting a local DNR fisheries office.

Anglers also can report marked splake to DNR creel staff stationed at various ports along the Lake Superior shoreline through the end of October. Creel staff can help to correctly identify the fish, distinguish clipped fins on fish and record angler trip data.

Other natural resources agencies mark a variety of fish species for different purposes.

For information on fish marking in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/TaggedFish.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?