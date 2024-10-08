Michigan State University study links contaminants to fish behavior

Striking the balance between protecting a fishery and maximizing its recreational use across vastly different aquatic environments is challenging for fisheries managers. Factor in mercury, PCB, PFAS, and other contaminants, and the job becomes even harder.
But a recently published breakthrough study led by Michigan State University’s (MSU) Department of Fisheries and Wildlife shows promise in helping fisheries managers quantify the effects – particularly the “sublethal” impacts that are not directly and immediately observable – of contaminated waterways.