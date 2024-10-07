Search
Tuesday, October 8th, 2024
Bob Gwizdz: Double the fees for Michigan’s pheasant release program

The author believes the pheasant stamp, which supports the stocking of rooster pheasants on state game areas in southern Michigan through the Michigan Pheasant Hunting Initiative, is worth twice the $25 that state sportsmen and sportswomen currently pay. (Stock photo)

I have, over the course of my career, attended what seems like about 6 million meetings and hearings on matters pertaining to conservation.
I have never testified; in the newspaper business your job is to report the news, not make it, though at times Keith Charters, the longtime chair of the Michigan Natural Resources Commission would occasionally ask me what I thought about a particular piece of business and, of course, I’d answer. I had every intention of breaking my silence when the state Senate recently held a hearing on reauthorizing the pheasant-release program (SB 803).

digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

