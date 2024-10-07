Bob Gwizdz: Double the fees for Michigan’s pheasant release program

I have, over the course of my career, attended what seems like about 6 million meetings and hearings on matters pertaining to conservation.

I have never testified; in the newspaper business your job is to report the news, not make it, though at times Keith Charters, the longtime chair of the Michigan Natural Resources Commission would occasionally ask me what I thought about a particular piece of business and, of course, I’d answer. I had every intention of breaking my silence when the state Senate recently held a hearing on reauthorizing the pheasant-release program (SB 803).

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here