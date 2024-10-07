Ohio’s East Fork Wildlife Area has some dog training restrictions

Xenia, Ohio — Access to the designated dog training area at East Fork Wildlife Area will be restricted during select dates in October and November to allow for controlled access pheasant hunts, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

East Fork Wildlife Area’s dog training area will close to non-permitted users for controlled pheasant hunts on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from Thursday, Oct. 17 to Friday, Nov. 15; Wednesday, Nov. 27, and Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 28). Dog training with no game bird release is permissible on the remainder of the wildlife area from Sunday, Sept. 1, through Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Those who wish to release game birds while training dogs should consider using designated dog training areas at nearby Caesar Creek, Fallsville, or Indian Creek wildlife areas during the temporary closure.

The Division of Wildlife operates designated dog training locations at many wildlife areas. Dogs may not be trained or exercised on state public hunting areas from May 1 through August 31 of each year, except in designated dog training areas. Training dogs while pursuing furbearing animals is permitted only from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Firearms may not be carried by persons training or working dogs during the furbearer closed season.

The Division of Wildlife offers controlled hunts for pheasants, deer, doves, and more.