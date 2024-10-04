With DEC poised to commence logging at the Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area, in Western New York, to increase habitat for birds and other wildlife species, local preservationists have spoken out in opposition. Members of the New York State chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, meanwhile, have also spoken out in support of the planned operation. BHA member Logan Misseldine joins the podcast to explain the benefits of early successional habitat forestry practices and touches on some of the points he made in a recent blog on BHA’s website.
Episode 58 — Backcountry Hunters & Anglers and Western New York’s Zoar Valley
