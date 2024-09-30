New York’s Outdoor Calendar

SEASON DATES

For a complete list of fall hunting seasons, including trapping, waterfowl and pheasant and other small game seasons, visit: https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/hunting/seasons

OCT. 1: Southern Zone archery and several small game seasons begin.

OCT. 1-14: Northern Zone turkey season.

OCT. 16: Northern Zone Crossbow season begins.

OCT. 19-25: Northern Zone Muzzleloading Season

OCT. 26: Northern Zone rifle season begins

OCT. 19 – NOV. 1: Southern Zone fall turkey season.

NOV. 2-15: Southern Zone crossbow season begins.

NOV. 16: Southern Zone big game rifle season begins.

EVENTS/SHOWS

OCT. 5: Whitetails Unlimited Adirondack Mountains Chapter Banquet, Pecks Rainbow Hall, Altona, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304.

OCT. 6: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Alexander Firemen’s Rec Hall, Attica, N.Y. Info: call Bruce at 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

OCT. 13: Midstate Arms Collectors, Lisle Gun & Knife Show. Lisle Fire Co., 9090 Route 79, Lisle, N.Y. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

OCT. 23: CNY Chapter Ruffed Grouse Society

OCT. 27: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Inc. Gun Show, American Legion Hall, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-241-3299.

NOV. 3: Midstate Arms Collectors, Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Oneonta Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St., Oneonta, N.Y. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NOV. 8: CNY Chapter Ruffed Grouse Society 42nd Annual Banquet, Theodore’s Restaurant, Canastota N.Y. Info: 315-720-6669.

NOV. 9: Whitetails Unlimited Cortland County Chapter Banquet, Greek Peak Resort, Cortland, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304.

NOV. 9-10: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Springville VFD, Springville, N.Y. Info: call Bruce at 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

DEC. 1: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Kings Catering and Party House, Canandaigua, N.Y. Info: call Bruce at 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

JAN. 4-5, 2025: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce at 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

JAN. 17-19, 2025: Yankee Sportsman Classic, Essex Jct., Vt. Info: www.yankeeclassic.net.



JAN. 18-19, 2025: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Wolcottsville VFD, Akron, N.Y. Info: call Bruce at 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

JAN. 24-26, 2025: New York Sportsman’s Expo, Syracuse, N.Y. Info: https://www.newyorksportsmansexpo.com

FEB. 28 – MARCH 2, 2025: Feb : Empire State Outdoor Sportsmen’s Show, Rockland County College, Suffern, N.Y. Info: 845-319-3976.

TOURNAMENTS

OCT. 5: NYKBF Kayak Bass Fishing Invitational Info: www.nykbf.com/events.

SHOOTS

Allied Sportsmen of WNY: Fall trap league, Sundays and Tuesdays through Oct. 22, Alden, N.Y. Info: 716-684-0403.

Blodgett Mills Sportsmen’s Club: Trap shoots Wednesdays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m, and Sundays 9 a.m. to Noon. Cortland, N.Y. Info: 607-423-2716.

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association: Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.

West Canada Creek Association: Weekly Trap Shoots Wednesdays at 4 p.m. at 4pm, West Canada Creek Assn., State Rt. 28, Newport. Info: 315-219-2365.

Williamson Conservation & Sporting Club (Wayne County): Free trap and skeet shoots for ages 12-19, shells for 12 and 20 gauge and 50 clay targets provided. Info: 585-721-4890, 585-266-6173.

MEETINGS

Central New York Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday each month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

CNY Chapter Ruffed Grouse Society: Oct. 23 meeting, Dewitt Fish & Game Club, Jamesville, N.Y Info: 315-391-5175

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Federation Of Sportsmens Clubs Of Sullivan County: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. White Lake Fire House. Info: www.sportsmensfederation.com/, or call 845-798-4612.

Hague Fish & Game Club: Third Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., West Hague Road, Hague N.Y. Info: hfg12836@yahoo.com.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., IWLA Clubhouse, Penn Yan, N.Y. Info: 315-729-3574.

North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Inc.: Second Wednesday each month, American Legion Hall, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-241-3299.

Orange County Trappers: Monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 201-931-6069.

Oswego County Trappers: First Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Schenectady County Conservation Council: First Monday of the month, 7 p.m., Guan Ho Ha Fish and Game Club, Scotia. Info: 518-355-0657.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066

Warren County Conservation Council: First Thursday of each month, 6 p.m. Info: buck@adkhunter.com.