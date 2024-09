As of Sept. 20, Wisconsin’s black bear harvest totals stood at 91% of this year’s harvest goal with 3,527 animals registered across the six bear zones. The 2024 harvest goal was set at 3,850 bears. That’s an awfully strong start to the season, according to Randy Johnson, the DNR’s large carnivore biologist out of Rhinelander.

“By this point in the season (Sept. 20), we expect to see about 75% of total harvest occurred.”

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here