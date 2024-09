The daytime thermometer readings had dropped some 15 degrees, not all in one day thankfully but over the course of two weeks that feature two thunderstorm-sparking fronts.

At the same time, the water temperature had only come down two or three degrees from those massive highs when the sizzling days were in the mid-90s. It was a time of transition for everything.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here